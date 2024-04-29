Carol Sue Huffman, 79, of Bluffton, passed away Friday afternoon, April 26, 2024, at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton.

She was born on July 18, 1944, in Bluffton to Paul W. and S. Charlotte (Bonner) Kizer. Carol Sue graduated from Petroleum High School and worked as a talented seamstress in a sewing shop in her home and for a company that sewed show choir costumes for many years.

She absolutely loved gardening, fishing, driving her International 756 tractor and spending time with her great-grandchildren and spoiling them. She spent her days flipping through magazines and reading the newspaper. Her favorite TV shows were Little House on the Prairie, The Waltons and Heartland.

On Nov. 24, 1965, in Spencer, Ind., Carol Sue and David H. Huffman were married. They shared 47 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on March 11, 2012.

Survivors include her children, Michelle A. Neal and Dawn M. Huffman, both of Bluffton; along with two grandchildren, Jessie (Josh) Jones of Bluffton and Sierra (Spencer) Campbell of Lynn ; along with 4 great-grandchildren, Aleeah, Walker, Mallory, Mia and Laney.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Ralph W. Kizer in 2019.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating. Burial will follow at Stahl Cemetery in rural Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.