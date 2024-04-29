John James McMillan, 91, of Grant County, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 25, 2024.

John was born to Paul and Zada (Banter) McMillan on Oct. 17, 1932. John graduated from Jackson Center High School in 1950 in Jackson Township of Wells County.

John worked as a crane operator and a member of the Operators Union for over 60 years, working 26 years at J&J Erectors in Marion. John enjoyed staying busy working around his home and raising a garden. He had lived for several years at Heritage Pointe Communities in Warren. John loved to mow grass and could be found most recently outside of Warren at his brother Claire McMillan’s helping mow his property. John was a 50+ year member of the Van Buren Masonic Lodge No. 711, serving once as Master, and a Mizpah Shriner. He was past Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Post 95, Jonesboro, and a member of Grace Community Church in Marion.

John was preceded in death by his father and mother; and two sons James Roscoe and John Robert “Bob” McMillan.

He is survived by five children; Joe McMillan of Upland, Jeni (Bruce) Hirschy of Plymouth, Jane Stout of Bloomington, Julie Webb of Huntsville, Ala., and Jeremy (Jan) McMillan of Gas City; two brothers Claude (Judy) McMIllan and Claire (Sharon) McMillan. He is also survived by fifteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, located at 203 N. Matilda St. Warren, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Masonic service will begin at 7:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

A service to celebrate John’s life will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., with viewing one hour before the service. Rev. Dr. Tom Mansbarger will officiate, and burial will follow in the Farrville Cemetery in rural Grant County.

Memorial donations in honor of John’s life may be directed to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 US, https://lovetotherescue.org/superheroes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy Funeral Homes.

