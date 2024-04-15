Ronald Gene Mahon, 72, of Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, April 12, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Gene was born March 1, 1952, in Hartford City to Donald F. and Deloris R. (Atwood) Mahon. After attending Bluffton High School, Gene honorably served our county in the United State Marines, during Vietnam and was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton. Gene was a self-employed contractor and enjoyed playing Santa Claus for many years. In his later years, Gene enjoyed driving for Amish construction companies and for school children.

On July 3, 1994, in Wells County, Gene and Lisa V. (Hall) were married.

Survivors include his wife Lisa Mahon of Bluffton; his mother, Deloris R. Mahon of Bluffton; and two children, Malisha Mahon of Fort Wayne and Crystal Mahon of Virginia; along with several grandchildren.

Gene is also survived by sisters; Karen Keeling of Delphos, Brenda (Ron) Cardin of Ossian, and Cheryl Zeis of Bluffton; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Donald D. Mahon; his brothers, Donald Duane Mahon, David L. Mahon, Glen A. Mahon and Rocky E. Mahon; and a granddaughter, Cathline E. Mahon.

Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Thoma/ Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. As Gene requested, there will be no formal funeral service.

Memorials may be made to the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lemler family of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.