Richard W. Clark, 72, of Ossian, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Warren.

He was born Jan. 25, 1952, in Fort Wayne, Indiana to John E. and Helen F. (Coddington) Clark. A 1970 graduate of Norwell High School, Richard studied at Purdue University where he obtained an A.S. in Civil Engineering Technology in 1973.

A lifelong farmer, Richard worked for over 20 years at Nutrien Ag Solutions in Warren. He was a longtime member of Hope Missionary Church and enjoyed going on mission trips through Samaritan’s Purse and the Hope Missionary’s Disaster Relief Team, traveling to New Orleans, Ecuador, and other locations to serve others. He was an active supporter of the Wells County 4-H Program and could often be found behind the scenes helping others.

On Aug. 26, 1972, in Bluffton, Richard and Connie A. (Beavans) were married.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Connie Clark of Ossian; and two sons, Brian (Annette) Clark and Steve (Tammy) Clark, both of Bluffton. Richard was a loving grandpa to seven grandchildren, Lance (Elisse Huss) Clark of Bluffton, Kayla (Michael Ward) Clark of Warren, Cody (Alisha) Campbell of Bluffton, Caige (Taylor Garr) of Bluffton, Cylee (Blaine) Williams of Hartford City, Cheyenne (Eli Hamrick) Painter of Berne and Celsey Clark of Bluffton; along with two great-grandchildren, Lydia and Melany Campbell of Bluffton.

Richard is also survived by his siblings, Marvin D. Clark of Orange Beach, Ala., Ruth (Dave) Aeschliman of Rochester and Dr. Carol (Dr. Chris Melin) Clark of Orange Beach, Ala.; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Hope Missionary Church, 429 East Dustman Road, Bluffton, Indiana. Burial will follow at Horeb Cemetery in rural Uniondale.

Visitation will take place from 12 Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made in Richard’s name to Samaritan’s Purse or to Hope Missionary Church, Disaster Relief Team, and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Clark family at www.thomarich.com.