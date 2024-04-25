Maurice A. “Mort’ Sorg, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away at 5:41 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2024, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne. He was born Wednesday, Sept. 28,1937, in Fort Wayne. He married Antoinette “Toni” (Welling) Sorg on Thursday, Nov. 28, 1963 in Yoder; she preceded him in death Nov. 26, 2013, after 50 years of marriage.

He is survived by his sons, Edward A. (Teresa) Sorg, Fishers, Richard A. Sorg, Ossian; daughters, Beverly A. (Caleb) Vanlandingham, Fort Wayne, Rebecca A. Sorg, Fort Wayne; brothers, Jerry (Barb) Sorg, Fort Wayne, Kenny (Joan) Sorg, Southlake, Texas; and nine grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Antoinette “Toni” (Welling) Sorg; father, Herman Sorg; mother, Alice (May) Sorg; brother, Donald Sorg; sister, Carol Benschneider, infant brother; and great-grandson, Cade Johnson.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home located at 100 N Washington Street Geneva on Friday, April 26, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Rosary service will be held at 1:45 p.m. and a IVFA service will be at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church located at 11337 US Hwy 27 Fort Wayne on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2024, with Father Bill Kummer officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.