Mary Jane Trent, 80, formerly of Craigville and Berne, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at Ossian Health & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born May 28, 1943, in Powell County, Kentucky to Albert and Ethel Mae (White) Adams.

Mary Jane retired from the United States Postal Service, where she started working at the Post Office in Craigville and worked for many years at the Decatur Post Office. She was a former member of the Bluffton First Church of the Nazarene and a longtime faithful member of the Faith Baptist Church in Berne.

On Jan. 26, 1962, in Waltersville, Ken., Mary Jane and Fred “Sonny” Trent were married. They shared 61 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 2023.

Survivors include a daughter, Tracye Dawn Trent-Cashdollar; and two grandchildren, Chase and Luke Cashdollar, all of Fort Wayne. She is also survived by in-laws and longtime caregivers, Jim and Treva Betz of Poneto; along with extended family.

Mary Jane is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred “Sonny” Trent; a son, William Fred Trent; three brothers, Gene, Harry and Willie Adams; and two sisters, Francis and Betty.

Funeral services will take place at noon Friday, April 26, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Ryan Marsh officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made in Mary Jane’s memory to the Faith Baptist Church in Berne.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.