Larry L. Hoffman, 79, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday morning, April 16, 2024, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, following an extended illness.

Larry was born in Berne on Sept. 22, 1944, to Ralph and Evelyn (Biberstein) Hoffman; both parents preceded him in death. He married Marlyce “Mickie” (Crump) in Franklin, Indiana, on Oct. 20, 1968; she survives in Bluffton.

Larry was a 1962 graduate of Adams Central High School and was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Bluffton. Larry was a truck driver for Supervalu-Food Marketing, retiring in 2006. He worked part-time following retirement, driving for local farmers and businesses and helping his brother with Hoffman Sales in Monroe. Larry enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and his morning breakfast club with friends at various local restaurants.

In addition to his wife of 51 years, Larry is survived by two sons, Jason Hoffman of Bluffton and Jeff (Tonya) Hoffman of Decatur; two grandchildren, Jace Hill of Decatur and Dane (Alyssa) Hoffman of New Haven; one great-grandson due in May; one brother, Bryce (Carol) Hoffman of Monroe; and 2 sisters, Lou Ann (Merlin) Frank of Berne and Donna (Randy) Beber of Decatur.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, Drake Hill, and two brothers, Jim Hoffman and a twin brother Gary Hoffman.

In accordance with Larry’s wishes, no public services will be held. Burial will take place at a later date.

Memorials can be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation in care of the funeral home.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.