James R. Thomas, 84, of Chester Township, Wells Co. passed away at 7:24 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at Markle Health & Rehab in Markle. He was born Monday, Oct. 9, 1939, in Wells Co. He married his first wife, Esther B. (Sinclair) Thomas at the Chester Center Church; she preceded him in death June 30, 2023.

Jim was a 1957 graduate of Chester Center High School. He spent his early years in Chester Twp. and later lived in Phoenix and Payson Ariz. for 20 years. Jim worked for RCA in Marion for over 40 years and was a member of the National Guard. He enjoyed guns, competitive shooting and being outdoors. Jim was president of the Practical Pistol Club at Deer Creek in Gas City.

He will be sadly missed by his son, Mark Eugene Thomas, Keystone; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Esther B. (Sinclair) Thomas; father, Charlie Thomas; mother, Fern (Roll ) Thomas; and sisters, Mary Lou Nusbaumer, Jane Ann Carnall and Peggy Nelson.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home located at 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier, IN. on Sunday, April 14, 2024 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

A service to celebrate his life will follow at 3:00 PM with Pastor Zach Ruble officiating. Interment will follow in the Miller Cemetery in Poneto.

Preferred memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association located at 50 E. 91st St. Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN. 46204.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com