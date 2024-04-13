Guy Dean Jackson, 86, a lifetime resident of Warren, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Heritage Pointe Communities in Warren.

Guy was born April 2, 1938, to Donald and Edna Louise (Barnes) Jackson in Huntington County, Indiana. He graduated from Warren High School in 1956, and married R. Carlene (Theobald) Jackson on March 4, 1962. She preceded him in death in 2009.

Guy established Guy Jackson Duroc Inc., currently operating as JJ Genetics with Mike, Karen, and family. He was also a member of the Woodlawn Cemetery Board, Huntington County Fair Board as a past president, National Duroc Association, Indiana Duroc Association, Huntington County Swine Boosters, a Lifetime Member of the Indiana State Fair Hall of Fame and received a legacy award at the christening of the new Swine Barn. He sold hogs nationally and worldwide. Guy could always be found at the hog shows, supporting his grandchildren’s events and activities and tooling around the farm on his gator with his dog, Spice close behind.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Edna Jackson; wife, R. Carlene Jackson; son, Kent Dean Jackson; granddaughter, Jama Lynn Johnson; and brother, Wayne Lee Jackson.

Loving survivors include his daughters, Kelly (DeWayne) Jones and Karen (Mike) Johnson both of Warren; grandchildren, Suzzette (Graham) Corbin of Ingall, Ind., Sarah Jones of Warren, Samuel Jones of Warren, Jackson (Kalin) Johnson of Warren, and Jada Johnson of Warren; four great-grandchildren, Emma, Griffin, Caysen and Gentry; brother, Wendell (Marcia) Jackson of Warren; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Jackson of Warren.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember at the First Christian Church of Warren, formerly Warren United Church of Christ, located at 202 E 2nd Street, Warren, IN 46792, on Monday, April 15, 2024, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 17, at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to:

NSR Foundation in Memory of Guy Jackson, 2639 Yeager Rd., West Lafayette, IN 47906 or Wells County Swine Boosters, 1240 4H Park Rd., Bluffton, IN 46714

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.