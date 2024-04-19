David R. Masterson, 71, of La Fontaine, passed away at 5:11 pm on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at Rolling Meadows Health & Rehabilitation Center in LaFontaine. He was born in Wells County Hospital in Bluffton, on Thursday, March 26, 1953, to Marlin and Shirley (Arnold) Masterson.

David graduated in 1971 from Southern Wells High School. He played drums all through his high school years and had once been a member of the band known as Earth Water.

Back in the day, David started out working as a semi-driver. He went on to work for the Wells County Sheriff’s Department for many years and then retired from Peyton’s Northern in Bluffton.

David enjoyed going to air shows, as well as to air bases on tours.

Survivors include his ex-wife, Cynthia McVay; daughters, Beth (Bobby) Fuller of Marion and Christina Masterson of Bluffton; four grandchildren, Robin Russell of Marion, Skye Russell of Marion, Alexis Jade Eckelbarger of Lima, Ohio, and Jordan Eckelbarger of Bluffton; sisters, Debrah (Kevin) Smith of Florida and Sandra (Rick) Nine of Roanoke; and brother, Paul (Lora) Masterson of Poneto.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his twin sister, Paula Masterson.

There will be no public visitation or funeral service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral & Cremation Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.

