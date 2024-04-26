Charles Irvin Brown Jr., 68, of rural Pennville, passed away at 9:43 a.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. He was born Sunday, Sept. 4, 1955, in Portland. He married Teresa K. (Jackson) Brown on Saturday, July 24, 1993, at the Chester Center Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa K. (Jackson) Brown, Pennville; sons, Jason Brown, Pennville, Ramie (Stacy) Brown, Redkey; daughters, Mindy (Nathan) Coates, Decatur and Allison Alford, Markle; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sisters, Connie Ferguson, Portland, Cynthia (Bruce) Naylor, Decatur; and brother, Lowell “Dean” Brown, Pennville.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles I. Brown, Sr.; and mother, Delores “Jean” (Geiger) Brown.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home located at 109 W Windsor St Montpelier, Monday, April 29, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

A service to celebrate his life will follow at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2024, with Pastor Steve Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in the Twin Hill-I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pennville.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.