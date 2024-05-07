Mary Ann Dale, 96, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at Adams Woodcrest.

Mary was born on July 30, 1927, in Decatur; she was the daughter of the late August T. and Ellen M. (Rumschlag) Lengerich. On Jan. 26, 1946, she married Franklin E. Bender; he preceded her in death on July 24, 1954. After the death of her first husband, Mary married Donald F. Dale, he also preceded her in death.

Mary was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and member of the Rosary Society. She retired from Corning Glass Works in Bluffton.

Mary enjoyed sewing, baking and doing crafts. She loved her family, especially cooking for them and sending home the leftovers. She would always send Christmas packages to her grandkids who were out of state.

She is survived by four sons, Allen E. Bender of Decatur, Larry D. (Donna) Bender of Convoy, Ohio, Kenneth F. (Sue) Bender of Decatur, and Eugene L. (Leanna) Bender of Decatur; two daughters, Debra E. (Ronald Joe) Irwin of Craigville and Emily R. Dale of Bluffton; 16 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by seven brothers and six sisters.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Haggard-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home with reciting of the Holy Rosary at 2:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2024, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father David Ruppert officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Preferred memorials are to St. Joseph Catholic School or Masses.

Arrangements were Entrusted to Haggard-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home

