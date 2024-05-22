Robert D. “Bob” Jackson, 90, of Warren, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Heritage Pointe of Warren.

Bob was born on May 13, 1934, in Warren, to Norman and Ruby Stroud Jackson. Bob graduated from Union High School in Wells County. He married Gloria “Ann” (Sheets) Jackson on June 12, 1954. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959. After his service in the Army, he worked as a mechanic for several years. He served on the Markle Fire Department for 26 years and was a member of the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association for 50 years.

Bob finished his working career as a maintenance technician at Peyton’s in Bluffton. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, golfing and gardening. His final hobby was baking. He enjoyed making cookies and cinnamon rolls.

Bob attended Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton, for over 20 years, and then began attending Warren United Church of Christ after he and Ann moved to Warren. Bob and Ann especially enjoyed traveling to Golf Shores Alabama during the winter.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Ruby Jackson; wife, Gloria “Ann” Jackson; and son Bryan Jackson.

Loving survivors include brothers, Tom Jackson and David (Ardona) Jackson, sisters, Ann Sparks and Barb (George) Keplinger, and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home located at 203 N. Matilda in Warren. Chaplain Gerald Moreland will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Heritage Pointe of Warren, 801 N. Huntington Ave. Warren, IN 46792

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.