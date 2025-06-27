Kenneth “Kenny” D. Miller, 86, of Poneto passed away Wednesday evening, June 25, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Kenny was born on April 23, 1939, in Wells County to Paul W. Miller and Wanda I. (Mendenhall) Overholtz. He attended Poplar Grove School and graduated from Bluffton High School in 1957. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1960, where he was stationed in Germany.

A road construction worker by trade, Kenny worked for Molery Construction and Fox Construction in Fort Wayne. Kenny was a huge supporter of the Boy Scouts, serving as a leader since 1950. He was a part of Poneto Scout Troop 145 and Bluffton Scout Troop 140. He volunteered for the “Over the Hill Gang” at the Anthony Wayne Camp Chief Little Turtle. He could be found spending many summers mowing the grass at camp on a weekly basis. Kenny was awarded the Order of the Arrow, the highest gun honor awarded, along with the Brotherhood rank of Silver Beaver Award, one of the highest honors given.

On May 6, 1968, Kenny and Bonnie L. McDiffett were married in Fort Wayne. The couple spent their summers at Yogi Bear Jellystone Campground, in Pierceton, Indiana. and would winter in Leigh Acres, Florida. While in Florida, they raised honeybees. They returned to Poneto in 2008. Kenny and Bonnie shared 52 years of marriage together until her passing on May 20, 2020.

Survivors include his children, Kendra (Jim) Pfleidner of Avilla, Indiana, Kelly D. Miller of Warsaw, Rachelle (Jamie) Crews of Alabama, Dennis Miller of Bluffton and Kemberley (David) Bower of Poneto. He was a loving grandpa to 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Bonnie, a son, Kent Miller, a granddaughter, Casey Miller, and a great-grandson, Sabastian Miller, along with his brother Kay D. Miller and an infant sister Wanda Pauline Miller.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with longtime friend, William “Scooter” Cupp sharing. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton with military honors by the United State Army Honor Guard and American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Camp Chief Little Turtle and directed though the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.