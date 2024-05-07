Jack D. Abenath, Sr., 76, of Bluffton, passed away on Saturday evening, May 4, 2024, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born on Oct. 8, 1947, in Cedar Lake, Indiana, to Theodore and Blanch (Jones) Abenath. Jack served our county in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for many years at Wayne Metals and retired from KITCO Company in Bluffton. Jack enjoyed fishing, working with his hands, and riding his motorcycle. Most of all, Jack enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a long-time member of the American Legion Post #111 of Bluffton.

Survivors include his companion of over 20 years, Nina Stultz of Bluffton, a sister Cindea (Fred) Frantz of Liberty Center and many nieces and nephews.

Jack is preceded in death by a son, Daniel E. Abenath on March 27, 2011, and eight brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at the funeral home with Pastor Alan Crull officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton with military honors by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and American Legion Post #111 Honor Guard of Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post #111 of Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.