Abby R. Helmke, 48, of rural Markle, passed away Monday morning, May 6, 2024, at her residence.

Abby was born in Bluffton on Nov. 10, 1975, to Duane and Debra “Debby” (Gaunt) Hill. Her father survives in Markle. She married Brian Helmke in Markle on June 20, 1998; he survives.

A 1994 Norwell High School graduate, Abby later worked for NESCO/Custom Truck One Source in Bluffton for over ten years. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, reading, and she especially enjoyed watching her boys play football. For the past three years, her pride and joy were her two grandkids.

In addition to her father and husband, Abby is survived by two sons, Devin Helmke of Markle and Titan Helmke (fiancée Taylor Asher) of Marion; two grandchildren, Parklynn and Knoxx Helmke; a grandmother, Thelma Hill of Bluffton; and a sister, Stephanie (Kent) Hanauer of Anderson.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Debby Hill.

Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2024, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor Todd Rupp will officiate.

Memorial contributions in memory of Abby may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

