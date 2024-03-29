Wanda Mae (Kiefer) Steffen of Bluffton, passed away on Wednesday morning, March 27, 2024. A long-time resident of Christian Care Retirement Community, she died peacefully at age of 96.

The youngest daughter of Artie and Faye (Faus) Kiefer, Wanda lived most of her life in Bluffton. She married George Roy Steffen of Bluffton, on June 1, 1946; he owned and operated Bluffton Heating and Plumbing for many years with his brothers. For 20 years, Wanda worked as bookkeeper and office manager for “the Shop” until her retirement in 1990. Wanda’s beloved husband, George, to whom she was married for 65 years, died in 2011.

As a member of Epworth United Methodist Church, Wanda served as Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School director, choir member, youth counselor and an officer of United Methodist Women. As a long-time volunteer, Wanda worked at Caylor-Nickel Clinic, Wells County Food Bank and the Bluffton Harrison Elementary Buddy Programs.

Wanda is survived by her two sons, Richard (Marla) of Redlands, California, and Tom (Juli) of Sequim, Washington; her two grandchildren, Aaron (Maritess) Steffen of Seattle, and Anna (Bryan) Tapia of Redlands; and her four great-grandchildren; Noah and Jonah Steffen of Seattle, and Noelle and Nora Tapia of Redlands.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2024 at the Thoma/Rich Funeral Home in Bluffton. Wanda’s sons, Richard and Tom will officiate. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that you consider memorial donations to Christian Care Retirement Community.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Steffen family at www.thomarich.com.