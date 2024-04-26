Charles J. “Chuck” McKinley, 92, Fort Wayne. passed away Friday, April 19, 2024.

Chuck was born in Humboldt, Tennesse on Feb. 14, 1032, to William M. and Emma (Beckman) McKinley; both parents preceded him in death. He married Virginia G. (Swisher) on June 4, 1976, she preceded him in death on Aug. 20, 2007.

Chuck is survived by four sons, Curtis McKinley, Charles J. McKinley II, Christopher J. McKinley and Carlton J. Mckinley, and eight grandchildren. Chuck was preceded in death by a brother, James McKinley.

In accordance with Chuck’s wishes, there will be no public services. Private interment of cremains will take place at a later date at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.