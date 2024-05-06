Joyce A. Smith – Shady, 92 of Bluffton, passed away Saturday morning, May 4, 2024, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

She was born Nov. 14, 1931, in Wells County, to Clifford and Nellie (Pinney) Fryback. Joyce was a 1949 graduate of Liberty Center High School and worked as a respiratory therapist at the Caylor-Nickel Clinic for 12 years, retiring in 1994. She was a longtime member of the First Church of Christ, was active in the P.T.A at school, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and served as a Democratic Committeeman in Wells County.

On March 21, 1949, in Huntington County, Joyce and Ralph Smith were married and he preceded her in death Nov. 12, 1994. On Oct. 24, 1996, she married Donald E. Shady in Bluffton, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 14, 2021.

Survivors include two sons, Don (Jackie) Smith of Bluffton, and Neal (Vickie) Smith of Lanesville, Ind.; and two daughters Judy Thompson and Sherri (Charlie) Smiley of Bluffton; along with nine grandchildren. She is also survived by son-in-law Joe Poffenberger of Bluffton; and a sister, Pat Mossburg of Bluffton.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; husbands; a loving daughter, Cynthia Poffenberger; and two grandchildren, Corey Poffenberger and Ted Smith.

Funeral Services will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Dave Schultz officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the First Church of Christ.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Jeff & Jamie Lemler of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.