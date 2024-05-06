Michael L. “Mike” Rybolt, 76, of Berne, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne.

Mike was born Dec. 3, 1947, to Ernest A. and Mabel Marceil (Maddock) Rybolt in Bluffton.

Survivors include his children, Jared (Star) Rybolt of Warren, Jenni (Keith) Felton of Huntington, Josh (Paige) Rybolt of Boise, Idaho, and Josie (Levi Albertson) Rybolt of Andrews; 10 grandchildren; and siblings, Sandy Booher, Linda (Barry) Hammel and Vickie (Jerry) Grim.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mabel Marceil Rybolt; and brother-in-law, Chuck Booher.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home located at 203 N Matilda St. Warren, IN 46792, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday, May 10, 2024, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Barry L. Humble will officiate and military rites will be performed by American Legion Post 468 of Berne, Indiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Warren, IN.

