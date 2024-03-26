Steven Mugg, 72, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday morning, March 24, 2024, at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur.

He was born on Feb. 11, 1952, in Bluffton, to John K. and Martha A. (Beeker) Mugg. He married Rita O’Neil on June 6, 1974 in Muncie.

He was a 1970 graduate of Bluffton High School, a 1974 graduate of Ball State University, and he received his master’s degree from Indiana University.

Steve was an elementary school teacher at Adams Central Community School for 42 years, retiring in 2016.

He loved woodworking and extended vacations on the Island of Kauai. Steve also enjoyed coaching at Adams Central.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Mugg of Monroe; son, Nathan (Melissa) Mugg of Indianapolis; twin grandsons, Dane and Noel Mugg; daughter, Kelli (Steven) Pardieck of New Palestine, Indianapolis; granddaughters, Hailey, Reagan and Taylor Pardieck; sister, Becky Shady of Phoenix; nephew, Chris (Julie) Shady of Oklahoma; and great-nephew, Colton Shady.

In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Mugg.

A private family service will be held at a later date in Hanalei Bay, Kauai.

Preferred memorials are to Monroe Fire Department.

Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur.