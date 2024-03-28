Robin Trubey Thornburgh, 70, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday evening, March 26, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Robin was born Nov. 11, 1953, in Bluffton to Dr. Charles William “Bill” Trubey and Barbara Eileen (Johnson) Trubey. She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1972 and has remained close friends with many of her classmates. Robin graduated from IU Bloomington after two years where she studied Spanish. She used her Spanish skills as a translator and assisted her father on several eye mission trips sponsored by the Bluffton Lions Club.

She had a wonderful singing voice and was part of a group called “Household of Faith.” She sang many times at local churches and sang at many weddings. She loved theater and performed in the “Pajama Game” in high school. She played Mrs. Paroo in “Music Man,” was a nun in “The Sound of Music” and sang in the choir of “Oklahoma.” She also performed in many Easter and Christmas dramas at Sonlight Wesleyan Church, where she was part of the choir and performed many solo specials that were especially loved.

Robin sold home interiors and gifts for over 20 years holding sales parties across the area, winning many awards. She later joined Bi-County Services, where she worked for 20 years, working in their semi-independent living program.

On Feb. 1, 1985, Robin and Jack Thornburgh were married. They met while singing starting a singing group with Jack’s sister, Connie Huffman.

Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Jack of Bluffton; two sons, Benjamin (Carrie) Thornburgh and their children William and Eilene Thornburgh, of Warsaw, and Daniel Thornburgh of Sunnydale, Calif. She is also survived by a brother, Gordon Trubey of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and a sister Beth Trubey of Bluffton.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Chuck Trubey and Steve Trubey; and her sister-in-law, Jan Trubey.

A memorial service will be held April 13, 2024, at 3 p.m. at Sonlight Wesleyan Church in Bluffton with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating.

Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation and directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.