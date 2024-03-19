Richard L. Johnson, 89, of rural Bluffton died March 16, 2024, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation following a lengthy illness.

He was born on June 12, 1934, in Fort Wayne to Quincy and Madge (Randle) Johnson. Richard grew up in Huntington, spending his teens working as a farmhand at several locations in the county. It was during that time he met Phyllis Burley, whom he would marry on June 19, 1955.

Following graduation from Huntington Township High School in 1953, Richard began working at International Harvester in Fort Wayne. He retired from the company 30 years later, in 1983. Richard also held a variety of parttime jobs, including butchering at the Zanesville locker plant and working as a meat cutter at Heyerly’s Market in Bluffton.

For decades Richard went on annual fishing trips, flying to secluded lakes in Canada with his good friends Bob Caley and Jerry Felts. They made their last trip in 1998. Other hobbies included cutting wood for home use, mushroom hunting, playing euchre, and cranking homemade ice cream. He was also known for telling really bad jokes.

Richard was a member of the Southwest Assembly of God in Fort Wayne, where he attended since October 1996 and served as a board member.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brothers, Henry Johnson and Robert Johnson; stepmother, Grace Johnson; and step-siblings, Chester Lahr, Kenneth Lahr, and Marjorie (Lahr) Miller.

His wife survives, as do their three sons, James (Amy) Johnson of Huntington, Thomas (Brenda Kryder) Johnson of Westfield, and Donald (Elizabeth) Johnson of Knightstown; six grandchildren: Alicia (Calvin) Sellers, Jeremy (Erin) Johnson, Peter Johnson, Mary Johnson, Carrie Johnson, and Hope Johnson; and three great-grandchildren: Marik, Emma, and Jamie Sellers. Also surviving are a stepbrother, Marvin Lahr of Fort Wayne, and a half-brother, Dan (Peggy) Johnson of Huntington.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 21st at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A celebration of life service will follow visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by the Rev. Don Mead, a close friend of the family since the 1970s. Burial will follow at Emmanuel Cemetery, one mile north of Rockford on 500 West.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home, 308 W. Washington St., in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Johnson family at www.thomarich.com.