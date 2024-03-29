LEGAL NOTICE

INDIANA MICHIGAN POWER COMPANY

VEGETATION MANAGEMENT

Public notice is hereby given to affected property owners pursuant to 170 IAC 4-9-4(f) that within two (2) to four (4) weeks of the date of this notice, weather permitting, vegetation management is to be performed by qualified utility line clearance tree workers on behalf of Indiana Michigan Power Company (I&M). This work is being performed in order to maintain and provide safe and reliable electric service. Vegetation management will be performed along all or portions of the following circuit: Adams-Linn Grove.

This circuit is located within or near Berne, IN, and in the county of Adams and Wells. The work area is roughly bounded by these major roads:

North: 500 S

East: 400 W

South: 850 N

West: 100 E

I&M customers served by this circuit have been issued a letter and brochure from I&M regarding vegetation management work. Property owners have been contacted by a forestry planner, either in person or through a door card that explains the nature of work to be performed. Specifics regarding vegetation management work on the property may be discussed at that time.

Work will begin on or about April 8, 2024. Customers or property owners with questions about vegetation management in this area may contact I&M by calling 1-800-311-4634 within two weeks of this notice. The date this notice is published initiates the two (2) week period for calculating implied consent by an affected property owner under 170 IAC 4-9. Please be sure to mention this legal notice and the circuit name referenced above.

