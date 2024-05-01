NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Wells Superior Court of Wells County, Indiana, in Cause No. 90D01-2312-MF-000032, wherein PennyMac Loan Services, LLC was Plaintiff, and Russell W. Carrick Jr, Jennifer C. Miles, United States of America Department of Housing and Urban Development and Discover Bank C/O Discover Products were Defendants, required me to make the sum, as provided for in said Decree, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder on the 12th day of June, 2014, at the hour of 1:00 PM, or as soon thereafter as is possible, at 102 W Market St, Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana.

Lot Number 86 as known and designated on the recorded plat of Townley and Silver ‘s West Addition to the Town now City of Bluffton.

More commonly known as 515 W Central Ave, Bluffton, IN 46714-2411

Parcel No. 90-08-04-530-090.000-004

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

/s/ Matthew S. Love

MATTHEW S. LOVE, Plaintiff Attorney

Attorney # 18762-29

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

8415 Allison Pointe Blvd., Suite 400

Indianapolis, IN 46250

(317) 237-2727

Scott Holliday, Sheriff

Harrison Township

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the street address published herein.

NOTICE

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR.

