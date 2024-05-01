NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Wells Superior Court of Wells County, Indiana, in Cause No. 90D01-2311-MF-000027, wherein Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC was Plaintiff, and Joshua A. Moriarity and Mariner Finance LLC were Defendants, required me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder on the 12th day of June, 2024, at the hour of 1:00 PM, or as soon thereafter as is possible, at 102 W Market St, Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana.

Lot Numbered 49 as known and designated on the recorded plat of Hi-Lo Addition No. 2 to the City of Bluffton, according to the recorded plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book 3 page 208, in the Office of the Recorder of Wells County, Indiana.

More commonly known as 52 Hi Lo Dr, Bluffton, IN 46714-1624

Parcel No. 90-08-05-509-049.000-004

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

/s/ BRYAN K. REDMOND

BRYAN K. REDMOND, Plaintiff Attorney

Attorney # 22108-29

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

8415 Allison Pointe Blvd., Suite 400

Indianapolis, IN 46250

Scott Holliday, Sheriff

Harrison Township

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the street address published herein.

NOTICE

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR.

nb 4/29, 5/6, 5/13

hspaxlp