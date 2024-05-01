TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of the Superior Court of Wells County, Indiana, in Cause No. 90D01-2203-MF-000009, wherein U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPA CITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR RCAF ACQUISITION TRUST was Plaintiff, and Mark A. Hogsett, Erica Scherrer, AKA Erica S. Scherrer, AKA Erica S. Hogsett, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. and CommunityWide Federal Credit Union were Defendants, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder on the 12th day of June, 2024, at the hour of 1:00 PM, or as soon thereafter as is possible, at Wells County Courthouse at 102 W Market St., Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana.

A part of the NE/4 of Section 29, Township 28 North, Range 12 East, Wells County, Indiana, described as follows:

Starting at the NE corner of said Section 29, marked by a 5/8” reinforcing bar stake over a buried stone; thence westerly 825.0 feet on the north line of said Section to a P.K. nail which shall be the place of beginning; thence westerly 95.0 feet on the north line of said Section 29, to a P.K. nail; thence southerly, deflecting left 89 degrees 38 minutes, 25.0 feet to a standard corner marker (5/8” x 15” reinforcing bar stake with an aluminum cap stamped Higman, 10025); thence southerly 892.04 feet on an extension of the last above described line to a standard corner marker; thence easterly deflecting left 90 degrees 22 minutes, parallel to the north line of said Section 29, 95.0 feet to a standard corner marker; thence northerly deflecting left 89 degrees 38 minutes, 892.04 feet to a standard corner marker; thence northerly 25.0 feet on an extension of the last above described line to the place of beginning. Containing in all 2.0 acres.

More commonly known as: 1820 East 800 North, Ossian, IN 46777

Parcel No. 90-02-29-100-002.000-008

Together with rents, issues, income, and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

“Subject to all liens, encumbrances and easements of record not otherwise extinguished in the proceedings known as Cause 90D01-2203-MF-000009 in the Superior Court of the County of Wells, Indiana.”

Attorney for Plaintiff: Nicholas M. Smith

ATTORNEY NO. 31800-15

Manley Deas Kochalski LLC

P.O. Box 165028

Columbus OH 43216-5028

Scott Holliday

Sheriff of Wells County

Jefferson Township

1820 East 800 North

Street Address

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the street address published herein.

nb 5/1, 5/8, 5/15

hspaxlp