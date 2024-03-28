Phyllis I. Cassiday, 92, a longtime resident of Liberty Center, passed away early Tuesday morning, March 26, 2024, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Phyllis was born Sept. 26, 1931 in Wells County to J. Kelly and Cleora (Russell) Moore. She graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1949. She was the director of Medical Records for Wells Community Hospital for 23 years, retiring in 1989. She also worked on the EMS for 13 years. Phyllis was a member of the Liberty Center Baptist Church and American Legion Post 111 Auxiliary.

On Sept. 5, 1951, Phyllis and Dean A. Cassiday were married at the Liberty Center Baptist Church. Together they were world travelers and devout followers of the Lord. They shared 70 years of marriage before Dean’s passing in 2022.

Survivors include their children, Becky (David) Foster of Casper, Wyo., Deana Price of Bluffton and Brian (Julie) Cassiday of Winter Garden, Fla.; along with 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dean; a son, Timothy Cassiday; and a daughter, Beverly Cassiday.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Burial will follow at Mossburg Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2024, at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Liberty Center Baptist Church or American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.