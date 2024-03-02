Michael G. “Bub” Shook Jr., 54, of Marion, died at 8:38 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 at his residence in Marion. He was born Saturday, Feb. 28, 1970, in Marion.

He is survived by his mother, Dianne (Fincannon) Shook, Ft. Wayne; former wife, Sheryl Brankle; daughters, Sydney (Ryne) Menefee, Greensburg, Ind., Sierra (Nick) King, Bluffton; sons, Joshua (Vicki) Shook, Ft. Wayne; five grandchildren; a sister, Tracie (Curt) Greene; several nephews, aunts and cousins, as well as an uncle.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael G. Shook, Sr.; grandparents, Robert G. and Helen Fincannon, Herman and Irene Shook; and an uncle, Michael Fincannon.

There will be private memorial service for the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren.

