Marlene L. Macon, 75, of rural Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, March 29, 2024, at her residence.

Marlene was born in Bluffton on Feb. 24, 1949, to Dale and Maxine (Merkey) Schenkel. She married Vaughn E. Macon in Bluffton on Feb. 24, 1999. He preceded her in death on April 7, 2022.

Marlene graduated from Bluffton High School in 1967. She worked as a machinist at Memcor in Huntington for 25 years, and then retired from Bendix Corp. in Huntington, after 15 years of service. She loved the outdoors, especially gardening and doing yard work. She also loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include a daughter, Melissa Gooley (Brad Trollinger) of Bluffton; a stepson, DeWayne (Kathy) Macon of Bluffton; a stepdaughter, Lara (Rob) Burita of Columbia City; two grandchildren, Aubre Trollinger and Haely Beaty, both of Texas; and a brother, Jerry (Tatyana) Schenkel of Fort Wayne.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marlene was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Schenkel.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Pastor Shawna Scott-Hamilton will officiate. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Home Health & Hospice.

