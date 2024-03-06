Lynn A. Ealing, 71, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 3, 2024, at Ossian Health & Rehabilitation Center following a short illness.

Lynn was born Oct. 24, 1952 to Paul E. and Barbara Ann (Lepper) Ealing in Fort Wayne; his father survives in Ossian. He was a 1971 graduate of Norwell High School and earned his BA in Business. Lynn worked as a Machinist and retired in 2018. He was a member of Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton, where he volunteered as an usher for 40 years. Lynn volunteered at Forgotten Children, Helping Hands and the Caylor-Nickel Foundation Family YMCA.

Lynn married Susan G. (Karges) in Bluffton on Oct. 20, 1984, she survives in Bluffton. Additional survivors include his father; two sisters, Denise (Steve) Gerber of Bluffton and Paula (Stan) Urbine of Ft. Wayne; and one brother, Dennis (Angie) Ealing of Ossian. Lynn and Susan are bonus grandparents to Elizabeth, Abigail, Adah and Grace, children of Josh and Lindsay Seder.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ann (Lepper) Ealing on Feb. 11, 2019.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 9, 2024, from 11:00 until 3:00 p.m., at Hope Missionary Church, 429 East Dustman Road Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Tony Robles will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lynn’s memory can be made to Forgotten Children Worldwide or Helping Hands Bluffton.

