Lillyian Danielle (Smith) Ellenberger, 19, of Uniondale, passed away on Sunday evening, March 17, 2024.

Lilly was born on July 5, 2004, in Bluffton and attended Norwell High School. From the time she took her first steps, Lilly had a great love for horses, and was most comfortable riding her entire life. She enjoyed riding dirt bikes and spending time with her family and friends. She was currently working at 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics in Bluffton.

On July 3, 2023, Lilly and Corbin G. Ellenberger were married in Bluffton.

Survivors include her husband, Corbin of Uniondale, and her son who she loved so much, Dakota W. Ellenberger of Uniondale. She is also survived by her grandpa, Bill Smith of Uniondale, a sister, a brother, and many cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Sharon R. Smith in 2023.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the funeral home with calling for one hour to the service. Pastor Dan Eckelbarger will officiate.

Memorials may be made to help her son, Dakota, and checks can be made payable to Corbin Ellenberger and sent to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.