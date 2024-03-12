Juanita P. Russell, 92, of Bluffton, passed away Monday morning, March 11, 2024, at River Terrace Retirement Community.

Juanita was born in Bluffton on Aug. 18, 1931, to Armer and Mabel (Scott) Brown. She married Arthur “Jack” Russell in Fiat on July 10, 1948. Jack preceded her in death on May 6, 1990.

Juanita attended Pennville High School and later became a laboratory technician at the Caylor–Nickel Clinic in Bluffton. She was a homemaker, and later volunteered at the Caylor–Nickel Clinic for several years. She attended the Bluffton Wesleyan Chapel. She enjoyed playing games, Bingo, Rummy and especially UNO. She loved going to Cracker Barrell, and spending time with her family. Juanita was full of laughter and always left smiles on the faces of those around her.

Survivors include a daughter, Susan (Tom) Arnold of Shelbyville; a son, Randy “Joe” (Crystal) Russell of Ossian; 10 grandchildren, Sandy, Jenny, Josie, Nicky, Nate, Jamie, Tera, Lindsey, Amber, and Sara; 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren, with another one on the way.

In addition to her parents and husband, Juanita was preceded in death by two sons, Rodney and Steven Russell; four sisters, Marilyn Meade, LaVina Davis, Lois Brickley, and Carolyn Young; and a brother, Richard Brown.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Mar. 14, 2024, from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Friday, Mar. 15, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions in memory of Juanita may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.