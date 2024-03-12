Jed L. Kline, 79, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday evening, March 6, 2024, at Adams Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Sept. 27, 1944, in Bluffton, the son of the late Herbert H. and Aldine W. (Curry) Kline.

He worked for the Decatur Street Department for nearly 40 years. He also farmed for Paul Reidenbach for many years and enjoyed gardening and being outdoors.

Jed is survived by his son, Matthew J. (Stephanie) Kline of McBain, Michigan; his sister, Debra M. (Steve) Neiferd of Decatur; his close friend, Sara Jean Hinkledire of Decatur; and four grandchildren, Fiona, Lydia, Dakota and Sophia Kline.

He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Jimmie G. Harkless; a brother, Neal K. Kline.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Haggard-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation two hours before the service from noon to 2 p.m. Pastor Ernie Suman will be officiating.

Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery in Craigville.

Memorials may be made to the United Way of Adams County.