Janet F. Beavans, 88, of Warren, passed away at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne, on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Janet was born in Marion on June 9, 1935, to Jess and Mable (Smoot) Beymer. She was a graduate of Jefferson Twp. High School in Upland. She married Burlin L. Beavans on Nov. 2, 1956, in the McNatt Church in rural Wells County; he preceded her in death on Sept. 13, 2014.

Janet was a licensed cosmetologist and owned her own salon in Warren for several years. Prior to becoming an avid golfer, she was an accomplished bowler. She enjoyed playing Bridge with her close friends. Janet attended church at Applegate Chapel ever since moving into the Heritage Pointe community.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Mable Beymer, husband, Burlin L. Beavans, grandson, Tavis J. Beavans, and siblings, I. Lucille Beavans, Betty Robinson, Richard Beymer, and twin sister, Jeanette Barsha.

Loving survivors include her son, Stephen (Sherry) Beavans of Huntington; grandchildren, Jamie (Hoss) Cocklin and Kasey Nine of Huntington, great-grandchildren, Tavis “LeRoy” Beavans, Cole Cocklin, Kilah Cocklin, Jace Beavans, Kaiser Beavans and Kali Cocklin.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember at from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home located at 203 N. Matilda St. in Warren. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Chaplain Gerald Moreland officiating. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.