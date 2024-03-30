James “Jim” A. Myers, 71, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday morning, March 28, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Jim was born on June 11, 1952, in Adams County to Roland A. and Helen P. (Nevil) Myers. He was a 1970 graduate of Berne High School. He worked in the heating and plumbing business his whole life, starting at Liechty Bros in Berne, then Schumm’s in Van Wert. In 1988, Jim became an owner of Myers & Davidson Water Service, where he was still working. Jim enjoyed dirt track racing and was a long-time member of The Lighthouse Church of Monroe.

On Aug. 25, 1979, Jim and Carol E. Borne were married at Monroe United Methodist Church. Together they have shared 44 years of marriage.

Survivors include his wife, Carol of Monroe, and his children, Marsha (George) Coleman of New Jersey, Ben Myers of Monroe, and Melissa Myers of Berne, along with eight grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Don (Sandy) Myers of Berne, and a sister, Ruth Kraner of Fort Wayne.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 2, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Lighthouse Church of Monroe. A graveside service will take place at Ray Cemetery in Monroe following visitation, with Pastor David Myers officiating.

Memorials may be made to The Lighthouse Church of Monroe and be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.