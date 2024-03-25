Duane M. Sprunger, 74, of Berne, was welcomed into his eternal home by his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 22, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

Duane was born April 1, 1949, to Marvin and Margaret “Pill” (Parr) Sprunger.

Duane grew up in and around the Berne area and was a part of the inaugural class of South Adams High School in 1967.

Duane was blessed with a golden tenor voice and pursued his love of music and ministry at the Grand Rapids School of the Bible and Music, now Cornerstone University, in Grand Rapids, Mich. During his time there, Duane toured with the music group the Choralaires and made many life-long friends and had many wonderful memories and stories to share of his time at GRSBM.

He married the love of his life, June M. (Sprunger) Sprunger on June 14, 1968. Together they served as leaders of the youth group at Grace Bible Church, where they have been faithful members. He continued to use his talents to serve Grace Bible as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, music leader, and soloist. Duane was most passionate that people know the love of Christ and accept Him as a personal Savior.

Duane loved driving truck. He was a faithful employee for Teeple Truck Lines for many years.

In his 74 years on this earth, Duane was always social, eager to make a friend with a ready smile, a twinkle in his blue eyes, and a teasing comment that let you know that he cared. He was an avid University of Michigan fan. He will be remembered as a loving husband and an affectionate and doting father and grandfather. His warm hugs and funny little sayings will be dearly missed.

Duane is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, June Sprunger of Berne; his loving daughters, Shannon (James) Gause and Rochelle (Eric) Criss both of Warsaw; five grandchildren, Graham Criss, Sydney Gause, Travis Gause, Grant Criss and Ainsley Criss all of Warsaw,; one sister, Nancy (Stan) Van Emon of Berne; brother, Randy (Vicki) Sprunger of Berne; and many loving brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

Duane was proceeded in death by his eldest daughter, Jodi Sprunger; his parents Marvin L. Sprunger and Margaret “Pill” Sprunger; a nephew, Jeffrey Sprunger; and brother-in-law, J. Steven Sprunger.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2024, at Grace Bible Church in Berne with Pastor Jeff Gaskill officiating. Burial will follow at M.R.E. Cemetery in Berne.

Friends and family will be received from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Indiana.

