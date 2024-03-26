Bruce Myers, 77, of North Fort Myers, Florida, and formerly of Markle and Huntington, entered into eternal life on March 23, 2024, at his residence.

He graduated from North Hollywood High School, California, College of Mortuary Science, and he attended California Western University. After meeting the girl of his dreams in Santa Barbara, California, he married Linda Yeager. Bruce and Linda established the Myers Funeral Home in Markle in 1972, and the second funeral home in Huntington in 1987.

He was a civic leader in Markle and Huntington for over 27 years. He served on numerous boards, the Markle Business and Community Association, Markle Economic Development, Markle Area Historical Society, Markle Cemetery Association, Markle Masonic Lodge 453 F&AM, Huntington Exchange Club, Merillat Center for the Arts, Huntington University Foundation Board, Lime City Economic Development and Huntington Chamber of Commerce. Bruce was also a member of various clubs and organizations, including a longtime member of the Markle Church of Christ, where he served as a deacon and on the Board of Trustees. Bruce always said his greatest achievement was not the business but his family, marrying Linda, his daughters and granddaughters. He enjoyed being active in both business communities.

Bruce was born on July 21, 1946, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late, Rev. George A. and Helen L.(Walper) Myers.

He was united in marriage to Linda G. Yeager on Oct. 19, 1968 in Oxnard, California. She preceded him in death on July 5, 2017. They were married 48 years.

Survivors include his two daughters, Holly (Todd) Tester of Roanoke and Jennifer Becker of Alpharetta, Georgia; five granddaughters: Cassandra Tester, Corinne (Matthew) Fiorini and Camille Tester, Olivia Maynard, and Shelby Becker; three brothers, Dr. David (Cynthia) Myers, Roger (Sandy) Myers and Phillip Myers.

Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2024 at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2024, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the Markle Church of Christ, 455 E. Morse St., in Markle.

Internment will take place at the Markle Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made out to Markle Church of Christ Missions Fund, Bruce and Linda Myers Nursing Scholarship at Huntington University or the Markle Fish and Game Club Park; all can be sent to in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

