Betty J. LeMaster, 99, of Ossian, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. She was born July 4, 1924 to the late John and Ialean (Deel) Isnogle.

Betty enjoyed being a homemaker. She loved cooking, canning food, gardening of all kinds, sewing and making crafts that eventually made their way to the Huntington Pioneer Festival.

Betty is survived by her sons, Jim (Bethany “Dee”) LeMaster of Keystone and Jack LeMaster of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Lance (Patti) LeMaster of Decatur, Laura (Ryan) Lenwell of Berne, Leah (Kyle) Hunt of Bluffton, Lyle (Sarah) LeMaster of St. Cloud, Fla., Jerrie (Brian) Williams of Conneautville, Pa., Julie Boroff of Convoy, Ohio, and Elaine Schwartz of Woodburn, Ind.; 15 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren with one more on the way.

She was also preceded in passing by her husband of 70 years, Donald LeMaster; and siblings, Margaret Wilson and Rolland Isnogle.

A funeral service for Betty will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill Street, Ossian, Indiana 46777, with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m.Burial to follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Betty’s name can be made to Living Water United Church.

