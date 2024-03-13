Barbara Carol Van Vactor Miller passed away Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the age of 69, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Plymouth, Indiana, to Harold and Marjorie (Mudgie) Van Vactor.

Barb graduated from Plymouth High School in 1973 and completed her undergraduate and graduate studies at Indiana University in Bloomington.

While at I.U., she met David Miller, and they married in June of 1978.

In 1979, Barb and Dave moved to Phoenix, Arizona, to start a business, and in 1981, had their first child, Patrick David. Missing their families, they sold their business and moved back to Indiana, settling in Bloomington.

It was then that Barb started her storied 28-year career at the I.U. Kelley School of Business, first teaching Business Communications and shorthand, and then the Intro to Computers course, K201. Over the years she became known as “the Queen of K201,” and led the design of the laboratory portion of the course and coordinated all of the Teaching Assistants and Peer Tutors.

In 1984, Barb and Dave welcomed their daughter, Sarah Maria, into the world. Even as a busy faculty member at I.U., Barb was the guiding hand in raising their two kids and coordinating their academic, arts and sporting activities.

They spent their Bloomington years making great friends and spending time at “The Institute” and then hosting get togethers at their Cabot Court Pub, Pool and Pong house.

In 2003, they moved from Bloomington up to Plymouth to be involved in the Van Vactor family real estate development, and while there, Barb designed and taught the Intro to Computer lab course at Notre Dame for six years. She took time off to care for both her parents in their later years.

She made great friends in Plymouth and was active in her Book Club and the “Ladies of the Lake” social activities. She loved walking around the lake with her friends and catching up on the latest happenings.

Barb loved to spend hours in her garden and was certified as a Master Gardener. Her other outside activities in Plymouth included the P.E.O. Sisterhood as a Former President and member of Chapter DO; a member of the Tri Kappa Plymouth Associate Chapter; and the First United Methodist Church Community Meal Committee. Barb was the secretary of her Plymouth High School Class of 1973 and worked on all the reunion committees over the years. Barb also coordinated all the activities for the annual Hutchings Reunion, and she spent many years as the Secretary of the Pretty Lake Property Owners Association.

In Bloomington, she was on the Board of the Youth Services Bureau of Bloomington, and a member of the 100+ Women Who Care organization.

Barb is survived by her husband, David, formerly of Bluffton; son, Patrick (Natalie) Miller and daughter, Sarah (Pablo) Fuentes; siblings, David (Chris) Van Vactor, Stephen (Maria) Van Vactor and Patricia (Edward) Wright; four grandchildren, Abigail, Benjamin, Weston and Parker; in-laws, Rick and Kerrie Miller, and Leslie Miller and Lola; her Aunt Ruth Kinney, Aunt Helen (Larry) Beedy, Aunt Toni Hutchings and Uncle Jim Hutchings; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews and their families who were so dear to her.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; sister, Judy; brother, Gary; and nephew, Michael.

Friends and family say Barb was loving, selfless, compassionate and generous. She was a beautiful ray of light even through her last days, as she spent time with loved ones and looked out at the sunsets over Pretty Lake. She was at peace knowing she had lived a full, wonderful life, with so many people who have loved and supported her over the years. She was happy knowing she would be able to see the people she loved again.

They say that love always ends in grief, and many people are grieving the loss of an amazing woman. As we remember Barb’s smiling face, we can be reminded of all of the beautiful memories we all made with her.

In lieu of flowers, Barb would prefer you make donations in Plymouth to the P.E.O. Star Scholarship Fund (3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312), the First United Methodist Church Community Meal Program (400 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, IN 46563) or The REES Theatre (100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, IN 46563).

Visitation will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Michigan St. in Plymouth. A memorial service will immediately follow at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Lauren Hall officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-6 p.m. at The REES Theatre, 100 N. Michigan St., in Plymouth.

An additional Celebration of Life will be held in Bloomington from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at the I.U. Kelley School of Business, 1275 E 10th St. in Bloomington. In Bloomington, donations may be made to the Youth Services Bureau of Monroe County (615 S. Adams Street, Bloomington, IN 47403) or The Boys and Girls Clubs of Bloomington (PO Box 1716, Bloomington, IN 47402).

Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.johnson-danielson.com.