Shirley J. Blocker, 89, of Bluffton, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, Feb. 18, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Jan. 7, 1935, in Fort Recovery, Ohio, to Alfred J. and Era Loran (Matthews) Norris.

Shirley graduated from Pennville High School with the Class of 1953. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Bluffton Regional Medical Center for over 25 years, where she was loved by her coworkers, doctors and patients.

On July 27, 1957, in Columbus, Ohio, Shirley and James “Jim” L. Blocker were married. They shared 54 years of marriage together before he preceded her in death on Nov. 8, 2011. They enjoyed many years on their farm on road 400N raising their children, growing vegetables, managing the farm and livestock, and enjoying their grandchildren. Shirley was blessed with a green thumb and always had beautiful gardens and flowers. She was a wonderful cook and loved making and enjoying meals with her family around the table. Over the years, Jim and Shirley have been active members of both Murray Missionary and Hope Missionary Church.

In 1996, Jim and Shirley moved to Palm Harbor, Florida, and considered their Florida neighbors and friends as family. They both enjoyed traveling, bowling, fishing and playing cards with friends. Shirley enjoyed hosting family and friends visiting their Florida home while running around on the golf cart, eating out and going to the beach.

Survivors include her children, J. Chris (Angie) Blocker of Rochester, Cheryl A. (Brian) Buckland of Bluffton, and Curt (Heidi) Blocker of Peoria, Arizona; along with eight grandchildren, Brandon Blocker of Greenwood, Indiana, Ryan (fiancé Abby) Blocker of Fairmount, Indiana, Ashley Yocum of Muncie, Aaron Buckland of Ossian, Aimee (Cory) Lucabaugh of Markle, and James, Rebecca and Jaydon Blocker, all of Peoria, Arizona, along with five great-grandchildren; Angel Blocker and William Blocker of Noblesville, Indiana, Ariane Yocum of Muncie, Finn Buckland of Ossian, and Adleigh Lucabaugh of Markle.

Shirley is also survived by a brother, Dick Norris of Clearwater, Florida.

She is preceded in death by siblings Joan Hartley, Bill Norris, Jim Norris, Sam Norris and Alfred J. Norris, and an infant sister, Marha Lou Norris.

Friends are invited to visit with Shirley’s family from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at the conclusion of visitation at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the funeral home with her son, Curt Blocker officiating.

Memorials may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation, M.S. Society or Stillwater Hospice, and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to Shirley’s family at www.thomarich.com.