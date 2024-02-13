Maurice L. Moser, 84, of Berne, passed away Sunday afternoon, Feb. 11, 2024, at his residence.

Maurice was born in Berne on Nov. 22, 1939, to Tilman and Martha (Hiester) Moser. He married Ninetta E. Barr in Wells County on June 4, 1960; she survives.

A 1957 graduate of Berne French High School, Maurice served in the United States Army from 1963 until 1965, serving most of that time in Munich, Germany, and three months in Berlin at the Spandau Prison, where he guarded inmates Rudolph Hess and Albert Speer.

Maurice retired from Franklin Electric in Bluffton in 2000, after 42 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed golfing and was a long-time member of Green Valley Golf Club in Bluffton.

In addition to his wife, Maurice is survived by a son, Tony (Lora) Moser of Berne; two grandsons, Colton (Kelly) Moser and Aaron Moser; five great-grandchildren, Ryan Moser, and Ryder, Rowan, River, and Rhys Moser; three sisters, Karen Herman of Berne, Phylis Black of Decatur, and Patty Krasnancy of Alaska; along with a brother, Kenny Moser of Decatur.

Aside from his parents, Maurice was preceded in death by two brothers, Clyde Moser and Derry Moser.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, from noon until 3:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Dathen Foust. Burial will follow at M.R.E. Cemetery in Berne, with military rites conducted by the American Legion in conjunction with the United States Army honor guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stillwater Hospice.

William Steffen, 74

William “Bill” Steffen, 74, of Bluffton, passed away Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.