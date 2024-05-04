Judith A. Stewart, 80, of Poneto, passed away Thursday evening, May 2, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Ft. Wayne, IN.

Judy was born in Bluffton, on Nov. 14, 1943, to Earl J. and Della M. (Murray) Murray, both parents preceded her in death. She married Donald “Gean” Stewart in Wells County on Aug. 15, 1959, he preceded her in death on April 21, 2024.

Judy worked as a meat packer for various grocery stores in Bluffton and was a bartender with the Elk’s Lodge, Bluffton Moose Lodge and the American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton in addition to managing the Parlor City Country Club restaurant and bar for many years. She enjoyed dancing to the music performed by the Mountain Dew Boy’s Band and bowling with her local league in Bluffton.

She is survived by two daughters, Carol (Bruce Smith) Nestleroad of Craigville and Rhonda Stewart of Berne; two grandchildren, Michael (Kris) Nestleroad and Adam Stewart both of Bluffton; five great-grandchildren and one great grandchild; two sisters, Pat Coleman of Foley, Ala., and Mary Taylor of Bluffton; a brother, Rick Murray of Bluffton; and a daughter-in-law, Alicia Stewart of Bluffton.

In addition to her parents and husband, Judy was preceded in death by two sons, Ronald Stewart and Larry Stewart; a brother, John Murray; and a great-grandchild, Braden Nestleroad.

As Judy requested, there will be no formal service at this time. A private family graveside will take place at the Mossburg Cemetery, Liberty Center.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, in care of the funeral home.