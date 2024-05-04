Ellis H. McFadden, 95, of rural Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Ellis was born April 23, 1929 in Fort Wayne, son to the late Otis A. and Edna V. (Pfeiffer) McFadden.

He was a lifelong farmer and very active on the Allen County Soil Conservation Board and Farm Bureau. He also received the prestigious Indiana Master Farmer award. His eagerness to master new technologies in farming along with his incredible work ethic made him extremely successful. He was a member of the Poe Volunteer Fire Department for 75 years. Ellis was one of the original appointed Board Members of the Southwest Fire District in 1987 and served until December 2020. He was the longest serving board member. His focus, dedication and hard work always ensured the job would get done. Ellis was always there for his friends and neighbors and enjoyed the time he had with them. He was extremely proud of his family.

Surviving are his wife of 76 years, Marilynn (Lehneke) McFadden; daughters, Sharon McFadden Ray, Rita (Tom) Tilden, Carla DeKoninck, Ellen Moore, and Amy (Louis) Leonardi; grandchildren, Stacey (JC Study) Tilden, Brian (Bethany) Tilden, Michele (Robin) Simerman, Joni (Phil) Horton, Jason (Amanda) Moore, Tyler (Courtney) Leonardi, Carissa (Jonathan) Green, and Greyson Leonardi; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Verna Keever; and brothers, Donald McFadden and Richard McFadden.

A family gathering will take place Tuesday, May 7, 2024, with burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery. To honor Ellis McFadden’s memory, we will hold a Celebration of Life event at a later date.

Preferred memorials may be made to the Southwest Fire District.

Visit www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com to leave condolences.