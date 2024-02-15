Kathryn “Kate” I. Walker, 96, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at her residence in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

She was born on Aug. 20, 1927, at home in Wells County, to Edward and Gladys (Kershner) White and graduated from Montpelier High School with the class of 1947. Kate retired from working at 3-M Company after 31 years of service.

On June 23, 1947, in Van Buren, Kathryn and Jerome M. Walker were married. He preceded her in death in 1990.

Survivors include her children, Judy (Bob) Winningham of Highland Village, Texas, Joyce Burke of Spring Hill, and Janet Frauhiger of Sarasota, Florida. She was a loving grandma to nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Kathryn is preceded in death by two daughters, Jean L. Walker in 2017 and Jill Walker Schmoyer in 2019.

Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Life Celebrant Jeff Lemler officiating. Burial will follow at Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Visitation will take place from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Memorials may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home.