Ida E. Piqune, 84, of Huntington, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at the Markle Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Ida graduated from Lancaster High School in Wells County in 1956. She attended Solid Rock Church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and loved to garden.

Ida was born on April 11, 1939, in Bluffton, the daughter of the late Jacob and Hazel (Mankey) Borne.

She was united in marriage to Jim Piqune on June 21, 1959 in Craigville. Jim survives.

Additional survivors include two sons, Greg (Tracy) Piqune of Marion, Mark (Ginger) Piqune of Huntington; a brother, George Borne of Bluffton; four grandchildren, Jacob (Tiffany) Piqune, Harmony (Jerrod) Fox, Anthony (Lisa) Weaver, and Ambra (Demetris) Parker; nine great-grandchildren, Lewis Piqune, Iris Piqune, Gabrieal Fox, Eli Fox, Asa Weaver, Adison Parker, D.J. Parker, Emon Jones and Arden Weaver.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Jim Borne, and a sister, Sue Pinkerton.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle.

Funeral service will be held at noon Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, following visitation at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel.

Interment will take place at Sparks Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made out to Colon Cancer Foundation sent in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, Indiana 46770.

To sign Ida’s online guest registry visit

www.myersfuneralhomes.com.