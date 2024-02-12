Herbert “Herb” S. Gerber, 86, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday morning, Feb. 10, 2024, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Herb was born in Bluffton on Dec. 18, 1937, to Ervin and Sylvia (Kaehr) Gerber. Both parents preceded him in death. He married Betty A. Huffman at the Chester Center Church in Poneto on April 24, 1960; She survives.

A 1957 graduate of Lancaster High School, Herb later worked for A.T. Ferrell where he retired in 2006 after 25 years. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Eagles fan. He also enjoyed following and attending Norwell sporting events as well as attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. Herb enjoyed being on his mower and taking care of his lawn.

In addition to his wife, Herb is survived by two sons, Greg (Lana) Gerber of Berne, and Kerry J. Gerber of Bluffton; a daughter, Cheryl (Dan) Hudson of Warren, Ohio; a brother, Glen Gerber of Indianapolis; a sister, Maxine Fiechter of Bluffton; two sisters-in-law, Sharon Gerber of Bluffton, and Susie Gerber of Bluffton; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Aside from his parents, Herb was preceded in death by three brothers, Russell, Luther, and Galen Gerber; and one sister, Marilyn Pritchard.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at the Funeral Home. Chad Gerber will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Herb may be made to Loving Shepherd Ministries.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com