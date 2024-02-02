Dennis Dwayne Bosworth, 68, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Marion on May 24, 1955, to Cecil Bosworth and Wanda Rose (McHenry) Bosworth. Both parents preceded him in death.

Dennis graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1974. He married Sonna Marie (Decker) on May 9, 1981, in Gas City.

He retired from Almco Steel Products in Bluffton in 2019 after 30+ years of service. He had formerly worked for Glass Containers in Gas City before they closed their doors.

Dennis enjoyed being outside, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and bowling. He collected stamps, coins, baseball cards, basketball cards and football cards. He enjoyed antiquing and auctions and watching NASCAR. He loved his family and would easily win the best papaw award. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings Fan and loved flowers.

Dennis will be sadly missed by his wife, Sonna M. Bosworth of Hartford City; daughters, Dawn Marie Bosworth and Mandy Joy Burnette, both of Bluffton; grandchildren, Terrell “Bubby” Coleman, Taylor Cason, Savannah Bosworth, Juan Alvarez and Miguel Alverez; siblings, Carl Bosworth, Linda (Bill) Walters, Sharon (Bob) Hall, Jackie (Mike) Felver and Ralph (Michelle) Bosworth; and several nieces and nephews.

He is also preceded in death by two baby girl granddaughters who were born sleeping; siblings, infant Karen Bosworth, Paul Bosworth and Chris Bosworth.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. in Hartford City. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Gas City.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at Keplinger Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001

Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or utilize our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page.