Sue H. (Swartz) Cubbage, 68, formerly of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 25, 2024, at her daughter’s residence in Columbia City.

Sue was born in Bluffton on Jan. 28, 1955, to Robert L. and Martha R. “Rosie” (Lautzenheiser) Swartz. She married Richard “Dick” Cubbage and have been married together for 35 years; he survives in Clarkson, Ky.

Sue attended Bluffton High School and later worked at Bummie’s Drive-In restaurant in Bluffton for over 10 years. She also worked as a dispatcher for American Red Ball in Indianapolis. She enjoyed watching I.U. basketball, listening to Michael Buble, and sewing.

In addition to her husband, Sue is survived by her mother, Martha; a daughter, Kimberly (Bill) Fish of Columbia City; two step-sons, Timothy (Jennifer) Cubbage of Orlando, Fla., and Brandon Cubbage of Fort Thomas, Ky.; a step-daughter, Ramona (Steve) Barbee of Ewing, Ky.; a brother, Terry (Mary Lynn) Swartz of Ocala, Fla.; a sister, Jo Ellen (Barry) Crosbie of Bluffton; two grandsons, James Curran of Portland, and Dylan Curran of Bluffton; three step-grandchildren, Anna Barbee, Josh Cubbage and Samantha Cubbage; and one great-granddaughter, Annsley Curran. She is also survived by four nieces, Elizabeth (Norman) Jordan, Whitney (Ariel) Rodrigez, Jessica (Hector) Biarnes, and Nicole (Brook Coratti) Bustos; and a nephew, Tyler (Stephanie) Williams.

Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Gary Aupperle will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

