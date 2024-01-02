Sally J. Dillon, 72, of Bluffton, died Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital following a short illness.

Sally was born in Bluffton, April 16, 1951, to George W. Davis Sr. and Julia M. (Flowers), both parents preceded her in death. She married John H. Dillon in Bluffton on Aug. 7, 1982, he preceded her in death on Oct. 10, 2019.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa S. Dillon of Bluffton; three sisters, Karen (John) Conrad, Bonnie Peeper and Betsy Davis, all of Bluffton; and one brother, Frank (Ruby) Davis of Bluffton.

Sally was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a sister,Connie Johnson; and four brothers, George Jr., Freeman, Rick and Gary Davis.

Receiving of friends will be held Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a Celebration of Life service at 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Pastor Lyle Breeding will officiate.

